Art Wise: April Flanders
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum, 2024
Guests in the Impact Zones exhibit
Join us for a presentation with printmaker April Flanders, whose site-specific installation Impact Zones at the Hunter depicts the dangers of invasive species. In her work, Flanders encourages us to take a look beneath the surface of the Tennessee River, using art as a vessel for change.
Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.
This exhibition is made possible by First Horizon Foundation.