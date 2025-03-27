Art Wise: April Flanders

× Expand Hunter Museum, 2024 Guests in the Impact Zones exhibit

Join us for a presentation with printmaker April Flanders, whose site-specific installation Impact Zones at the Hunter depicts the dangers of invasive species. In her work, Flanders encourages us to take a look beneath the surface of the Tennessee River, using art as a vessel for change.

Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.

This exhibition is made possible by First Horizon Foundation.