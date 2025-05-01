Art Wise: Aurora Robson

× Expand Aurora Robson (b. 1972), Heart Condition, 2012, plastic debris, aluminum hardware, tinted polycrylic and mica powder. Bank of America collection. Heart Condition, Bank of America Collection

Join us for a presentation with contemporary sculptor and environmental advocate Aurora Robson whose artwork is featured in The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection.

Known for repurposing plastic waste into vibrant depictions of patterns found in nature, Robson evaluates the human imprint on our planet and how, through creativity, we can progress towards a sustainable future.

Free as part of Throwback Thursday; generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.

This exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program.