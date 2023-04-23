Art Wise: Curator Katherine Jentleson

× Expand Hunter Museum Art Wise

Hear from Dr. Katherine Jentleson, the curator who organized Really Free:

The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe. Jentleson, The Merrie and Dan Boone

Curator of Folk and Self‑Taught Art at the High Museum, will give an in-

gallery tour of the exhibit and offer insights into the artist and the

collection. Joining as special guests, Nellie Mae Rowe’s nieces Cathi Perry

and Cheryl Mashack and nephew Ken Brown will share their personal

memories of the artist.

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of

Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy

Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and

publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support

for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.

Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High

Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment

for the Arts. Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.