Art Wise: Lady Pink

Join us for a unique presentation with exhibition artist Lady Pink featured in our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York. Learn about first-hand insights on Lady Pink’s featured work The Death of Graffiti, which references New York’s anti-graffiti movement in the late 1970s.

Free as part of Throwback Thursday; generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey

