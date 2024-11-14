Art Wise: Lady Pink
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Art Wise: Lady Pink
Join us for a unique presentation with exhibition artist Lady Pink featured in our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York. Learn about first-hand insights on Lady Pink’s featured work The Death of Graffiti, which references New York’s anti-graffiti movement in the late 1970s.
Free as part of Throwback Thursday; generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.
Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey