Art Wise: Rondell Crier

Learn more about the art of Rondell Crier, the artist who created Flights of Hope and Healing currently on view in front of the Hunter’s East Wing. Crier will be sharing more about the inspiration behind the creation of this mural and about his development as an artist.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Art Wise presentations are generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

Generous support for this mural project provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.