Art Wise: Valerie Paley

Valerie Paley, The New York Historical Society’s Senior Vice President and the Sue Ann Weinberg Director of the Patricia D. Klingenstein Library, will be our special guest this evening. She will be sharing more about her work with Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

Free with Regular admission.

Art Wise Programs Generously Supported by Martha Mackey.

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.