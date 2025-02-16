Artful Yoga
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of America Art (2024)
Artful Yoga
Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Jillian Dawson. All levels of yoga experience are welcome; participants must bring their own yoga mat. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Sports