Artful Yoga

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Jillian Dawson. All levels of yoga experience are welcome; participants must bring their own yoga mat. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Sports
