Artful Yoga

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Deb Parsons. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. All levels of yoga experience are welcome; participants must bring their own yoga mat. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Artful Yoga - 2025-03-16 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artful Yoga - 2025-03-16 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artful Yoga - 2025-03-16 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artful Yoga - 2025-03-16 13:30:00 ical