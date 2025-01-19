Artful Yoga
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum, 2024
Artful Yoga, Hunter Museum
Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Megan Bales. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. All levels of yoga experience are welcome; participants must bring their own yoga mat. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.
