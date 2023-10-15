Artful Yoga With Mina Kashani

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A photo of Artful Yoga attendees doing a yoga pose.

Join us for an art-inspired Gilded yoga practice led by Mina Kashani. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs; participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.

Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.