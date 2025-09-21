Artful Yoga with Sheila Grider

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Sheila Grider. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.

Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness
