Artful Yoga with Sheila Grider
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Artful Yoga
Join us for an art-inspired yoga practice led this month by Sheila Grider. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Participants must bring their own yoga mat.
Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs.
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness