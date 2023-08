× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A group of people practicing yoga in the lobby of the Hunter Museum.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an art-inspired yoga practice led by Latina yoga instructor Tania Aldana. Artful Yoga is an ongoing series connecting art from the Hunter Museum with yoga taught by local and visiting instructors. Your $5 donation supports the Hunter Museum’s educational programs; participants must bring their own yoga mat. All levels of yoga experience are welcome.