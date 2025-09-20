× Expand ASAP Farm Tour 2025 Social Media Posts - Pilot Mountain ASAP's 2025 Farm Tour

ASAP's annual Farm Tour is a chance to experience how food is grown and raised through guided tours, demonstrations, and tastings. The Farm Tour showcases the diversity of working farms in Western North Carolina, including vegetables, livestock, vineyards, orchards, flowers, fiber, and more! This is a family-friendly event and a great outing for visitors of all ages, abilities, and interests. All are welcome.

ASAP's 2025 Farm Tour is a critical piece of hurricane recovery as it helps the local food economy rebound, strengthens the relationships between farmers and consumers, and encourages tourism from outside of Asheville. Join ASAP in sustaining our farming community.