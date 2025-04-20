Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga 420 Block Party!

× Expand Shauna Perry Asheville Dispensary 420 BIG Block Party!

Celebrate 420 at an unforgettable 420 Block Party on Sunday, April 20th, with Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga! Enjoy spectacular vendors, live music and entertainment, plus amazing in-store deals & discounts throughout the day! We will be featuring exciting surprises, including a limited number of Golden Tickets that are redeemable on 4/19 or 4/20, and will be hidden inside select flower bags/Prerolls. Customers who find a ticket receive a free gram of their choice on 4/19 or 4/20. And on top of that, there will be a drawing for a Grand Prize Chromebook giveaway!

Join us for a full day of enjoyable music! The Hill Roberts Trio will be performing their laid-back tunes on the patio from 12 PM to 3 PM. Following them, Nor & Sav will keep the good vibes going from 4 PM to 6 PM. Finally, DJ Hosh Vilson will wrap up our musical celebration, spinning tracks from 7 PM to 10 PM.

Our featured local vendors at our 420 Block Party include cool handmade beads from Marty Z, unique & trippy art from Preston Payne, or upcycled one-of-a-kind wearables from Slater the Creator. After shopping, eating & dancing you can melt away your stress & relax with a massage from Miranda Knell.

Delicious Food will be available through our neighbor, Yummy Thai, and will be offering discounts if you show them your receipt from Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga.

Whether you come for the art, the food, the shopping or the music, take a moment to kick back, unwind, and connect with the community. We're offering a full day of uplifting experiences to enhance the vibe for 420 weekend 2025! This is one block party you won’t want to miss. We hope to see you there!

Celebrate with us! 202 Manufacturers Road, Chattanooga 4/20/25 12 PM to 10 PM.