Asian Lantern Festival: Forest of Fantasy

The Asian Lantern Festival is open Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, Wednesday through Sunday evenings. It is also open the entire week of Thanksgiving, the entire week of Christmas (except Christmas Day) and the entire week of New Year's.

Explore the Zoo at night and discover hundreds of glowing lanterns! This year's lantern collection features fierce dragons, glowing unicorns and Christmas classics like Santa Claus. Get your tickets online to experience the most unique holidays lights display in Chattanooga!