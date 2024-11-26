× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Dinosaur Lantern

Get ready to light up the night at the third annual Asian Lantern Festival! ✨

This year's festival features an entirely new roster of lanterns never seen before in Chattanooga! Tour the Zoo at night and view over 40 distinct displays including a massive kingdom of dinosaurs and an Amazon Rainforest teeming with plant and animal life. Plus, interactive displays and games encourage touching, swinging, stomping, playing and more!

Save these dates for extra festival fun:

- November 30: Watch the fascinating interactive beauty of a traditional Chinese Lion Dance! This is free with admission.

- December 13, 14, 20, and 21 - get your picture with Santa Claus FREE with event admission! Bring your camera to capture this special memory!

For more information click the ticket link!