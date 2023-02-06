Ask an Adviser at Southern Adventist University Part 1

× Expand Contributed Ask an Adviser

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving office is hosting three free financial planning workshops through the Ask an Adviser series. “Building a Strong Financial Home” will be presented by Jay Dedeker in the South Atrium of Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Monday, February 6, at 6:30 p.m. All workshops are held in person as well as livestreamed, and future presentations are set for February 13 and 20. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-adviser or call 423.236.2832.