Ask an Adviser at Southern Adventist University Part 2

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Planned Giving Office hosts free workshops on financial planning through the Ask an Adviser series. “Financial Planning for Early Investors” will be presented by Adam Dutton in the South Atrium of Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Monday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m. All workshops are held in person as well as livestreamed, and a future presentation is set for February 20. To learn more and register, visit southern.edu/ask-an-adviser or call 423.236.2832.

