Asking Alexandria: All My Friends North American Tour 2024

Asking Alexandria

Metalcore

Metal Hammer declared See What’s On The Inside (2021), “an outrageously infectious ode to classic rock.” Forbes noted the album's visceral connection to early Asking Alexandria influences like Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Pantera. After “Alone Again” hit No. 1 on Active Rock, “Never Gonna Learn” (from the 2022 E.P. of the same name) went to No. 6. The band boasts over 1.4B combined streams and over 700 million views of their music videos on YouTube. Asking Alexandria offers reverence to touchstone icons like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Queen, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as metalcore upstarts. In 2023, long-time comrades Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Danny Worsnop (vocals), Cameron Liddell (guitar), Sam Bettley (bass), and James Cassells (drums) ride a creative high with their forthcoming eighth studio album kicked off by the immediate success of the arresting, catchy, and sober “Dark Void.” “With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness,” Bruce says of the next album’s themes. “We are all on our own journey with unique challenges, but we have our inner strength to fall back on.” Even as their creative ambitions continue to grow, that transcendent connection between Artist Audience remains the essential lifeblood pumping through the heart of Asking Alexandria. From personal struggles to career highs and everything in between, this band truly understands.

Memphis May Fire

Metalcore

Memphis May Fire is a sonic confessional, confronting the brokenness so many feel, and challenging that darkness with an aggressive call toward a hard-won victory. They have steadily amassed a strong catalog while bringing a high level of audience participation and engagement to festivals, clubs, and theaters all around the globe.

The band’s ambitious sixth record, Broken, is a bold declaration of resilience. It fashions music into a sharp sword, dedicated to cutting free the bonds of self-doubt. Broken is both a perfect distillation of everything the band has achieved creatively, with the group’s signature passion and diversity, and a bold leap into the future. Singer Matty Mullins, emboldened by a renewed purpose and the type of humility derived from personal struggles not dissimilar to the stories the band hears from their fans, leads the charge against a backdrop of instantly memorable hooks and bottom-heavy crunch, skillfully performed by guitarist/co-founder Kellen McGregor, longtime bassist Cory Elder, and drummer Jake Garland. Consistently journeying to connect with as many people as possible, Memphis May Fire has toured with a diverse list of important rock and metal acts that includes Killswitch Engage, Sleeping With Sirens, Black Veil Brides, Sevendust, and Atreyu.

The unity of purpose is palpable at a Memphis May Fire show, as both the audience and band share their life experiences, their dreams and fears, through the power of transcendent music.

The Word Alive

Metalcore

A driving, melodic metalcore band based out of Phoenix, Arizona, the Word Alive emerged in 2008 with an uncompromising blend of traditional metalcore and EDM influences, later adding elements of hook-laden modern rock and alternative metal to the mix. They made an impression on the Billboard Heatseekers chart with their 2009 EP Empire and cemented their status as genre stalwarts on subsequent full-length efforts like Life Cycles (2012), Dark Matter (2016), and Monomania (2020).

Originally founded by singer Craig Mabbitt and guitarists Zack Hansen and Tony Pizzuti, the band served as a side project for Mabbitt, who joined Escape the Fate around the same time. Filling out their membership with bassist Nick Urlacher, drummer Tony Aguilera, and keyboardist Dusty Riach, the band began to develop a sound, though their progress was stunted by Mabbitt's rigorous touring schedule; they soon replaced him with vocalist Tyler Smith. With Smith in place, things began to move quickly for the Word Alive, who signed on with Fearless Records, which released their Empire EP in 2009. After hitting the road, the Word Alive released their full-length debut, Deceiver, in 2010, a year that would also see them parting ways with Aguilera and Urlacher, who were replaced by bassist Daniel Shapiro and drummer Justin Salinas (though the latter's time with the band would be short-lived; drummer Luke Holland stepped in to replace him just two years later when Salinas grew tired of life on the road).