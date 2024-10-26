Assemblage of Curiosities - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Example from Makers Studio Website Photos - assemblage Example from Makers Studio

This fun craft will be taught by Katheryn Hande, a local artist and master crafter. She will guide you through the basics of composition to assemble your items in a visually pleasing and interesting way. Katheryn will demonstrate how she created a few of her items- it is amazing what you can do with a little imagination and a glue gun!

Supplies included: Class supplies include a box (5 ¾” x 7 ¾”), knob feet, mini led string lights, paint, and a big assortment of “CURIOSTITIES” and embellishments to create your own unique work of art. You are encouraged to bring any special or unique items from home to incorporate into your Curiosity box!

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.