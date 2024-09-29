Assemblé Dance Festival

to

Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

The Batterie is hosting their 4th annual Assemblé Dance Festival at Red Bank City Park with crafts, games, face painting, vendors, Culture-licious food truck, and a performance at 5pm with all of Chattanooga's local dance studios.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
4234984686
to
