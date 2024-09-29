Assemblé Dance Festival
Red Bank City Park 3817 Redding Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Created by Julia Walker
The Batterie is hosting their 4th annual Assemblé Dance Festival at Red Bank City Park with crafts, games, face painting, vendors, Culture-licious food truck, and a performance at 5pm with all of Chattanooga's local dance studios.
