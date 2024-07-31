Attachment Styles 101: Feeling Safe & Connected In Relationships

× Expand Photo by Monisha Selvakumar on Unsplash relationships

earn about different attachment styles and how they impact feeling safe and connected in relationships.

This class is all about relationships, both with ourselves and other people. We will explore attachment styles together and particularly focus on the concept of secure attachment as something that we can move towards, which ultimately can help us feel more safe and connected both to ourselves and other people.

Please note: This session is for informational purposes only and is not meant to replace 1-on-1 therapeutic support.

About the instructor:

Elizabeth B. Burton is a licensed professional counselor and life coach. In addition to one on one support, Elizabeth is passionate about writing and teaching various mental health and wellness topics through a monthly "Narrating Hope" newsletter as well as through providing workshops in the community. Outside of work, Elizabeth values spending time with her family and enjoying the outdoors. Elizabeth especially loves getting out on the water as well as walks and hiking and is thankful to live in the Chattanooga area for all the beauty that it offers.