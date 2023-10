× Expand Of August Days Of August Days

On Nov. 3, the Red Carpet premiere of “Beautiful Faces” will take place in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. The film screening will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the cast/filmmakers, & a live performance by Of August Days, who's song "Are You Ok" is featured in the film.

Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/LuYluLFXCko?si=uH7L79nImYdWmFDv

"Are You Ok" by Of August Days: https://youtu.be/1ycbrpOBZVE?si=QBHnKMROEyke4tuz