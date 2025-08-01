August Exhibit Opening Reception

River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come celebrate the Opening Reception of our August Exhibit on Friday, August 1st, from 6-8pm!

This exhibit features wood-relief wall pieces by P.E. Foster, ceramics by Mary Lynn Portera & prints by Jessica White.

Exhibiting Artists will be in attendance, so grab a friend and come celebrate with us!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
4236821287
