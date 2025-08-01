August Exhibit Opening Reception
River Gallery August Exhibit
Come celebrate the Opening Reception of our August Exhibit on Friday, August 1st, from 6-8pm!
This exhibit features wood-relief wall pieces by P.E. Foster, ceramics by Mary Lynn Portera & prints by Jessica White.
Exhibiting Artists will be in attendance, so grab a friend and come celebrate with us!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink