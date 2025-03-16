× Expand Courtesy of artist Austin Meade with Kody West at Songbirds on 3/16/25

Thanks to his metal‑ and classic‑rock loving dad, Meade got to see bands like Judas Priest and worshipped Whitesnake. In junior high he related to the intense emo‑rock of Paramore and Fall Out Boy, and the power of songwriters like John Mayer. Yet, thanks to plainspoken but deep heartland songwriters like Tom Petty, and cutting his teeth touring in the Texas and Oklahoma Red Dirt scene, Meade’s music overflows with wide‑open soulfulness. He was a drummer for years, even teaching to pay the bills, but Meade found his true voice when he began playing guitar as a teen in his pastor‑father’s church. Those experiences lend both a gravitas and rebelliousness to Meade’s songs and self. Now the frontman of his own band slinging guitar licks with expert precision, his music rolled out with two releases in 2014, his first EP “Long Ways To Go” followed by his first full‑length album “Chief Of The Sinners.” His next EP “Heartbreak Coming” came in 2016 with a couple of singles to announce his commencement on the Texas Music Chart, followed by his second full‑length album “Waves” in 2019. In 2021, Meade introduced his third LP 'Black Sheep' including the hit tracks "Happier Alone," "Cave In,"'Dopamine Drop," and "Deja Vu." Meade released his fourth LP 'Abstract Art Of An Unstable Mind' fall of 2022, further showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend genres into a groovy yet piercingly fresh sound of rock 'n' roll. Now comes for a new era ushering in Meade's latest rock EP ‘Pretty Little Waist’ featuring singles “Blackout,” released with Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, Stoner Fantasy, and “Insignificant Other” featuring Sam Canty and Lance Vanley of Treaty Oak Revival.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

GA Advanced: $20

GA Day of Show: $25

With support from Kody West!