Australian Guitarists Ziggy and Miles in Concert at Southern Adventist University

Ziggy and Miles

Southern Adventist University welcomes guest guitarists Ziggy and Miles to perform on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on the university campus as part of this year’s Performing Arts Series. This event is open to the public. Admission is $10 per person and can be paid at the door. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.