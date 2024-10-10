Australian Guitarists Ziggy and Miles in Concert at Southern Adventist University

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University welcomes guest guitarists Ziggy and Miles to perform on Thursday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on the university campus as part of this year’s Performing Arts Series. This event is open to the public. Admission is $10 per person and can be paid at the door. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.

