Author and Entrepreneur Davis to Present on Resilience for Business Lecture at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Jennifer Pharr Davis

Southern Adventist University welcomes author and entrepreneur Jennifer Pharr Davis to speak on resilience, adaptability, clear communication, goals, and teamwork for the E.A. Anderson Lecture on Monday, April 14, beginning promptly at 6:50 p.m. in Room 3205 of Brock Hall on campus. Business casual attire is required for all attendees of this free event open to the public, continuing education credit is offered, doors close at 7 p.m., and seating is limited. For more information, contact the School of Business at 423.236.2527 or visit southern.edu/businesslectures.