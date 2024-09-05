Autumn Acoustic Concert at Heritage House

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Jeff Hoffinger & Friends will make their seasonal return to the Heritage House on Thursday, SEPT. 5th --

The evening's performance will feature:

• TENI RANE

• ANTHONY QUAILS

• COBY WALKER

• JEFF HOFFINGER (host)

. . . in a "round-robin" format --

-- So, grab a hot chocolate or coffee and make yourself comfortable in the parlor to enjoy a truly memorable evening of original songs and the heartfelt stories that inspired them . . .

• Heritage House doors will open at 6:30pm, with the concert getting underway promptly at 7pm.

• Admission to the concert is free.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4238559474
