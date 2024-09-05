Autumn Acoustic Concert at Heritage House

× Expand Montage by Kris Jones - Arts Assistant - Don Eaves Heritage House Arts & Civic Center (clockwise from upper left): TENI RANE, ANTHONY QUAILS, COBY WALKER, and JEFF HOFFINGER (host) will grace the parlor of the DON EAVES HERITAGE HOUSE on Thursday, SEPTEMBER 5th @ 7pm . . .

Jeff Hoffinger & Friends will make their seasonal return to the Heritage House on Thursday, SEPT. 5th --

The evening's performance will feature:

• TENI RANE

• ANTHONY QUAILS

• COBY WALKER

• JEFF HOFFINGER (host)

. . . in a "round-robin" format --

-- So, grab a hot chocolate or coffee and make yourself comfortable in the parlor to enjoy a truly memorable evening of original songs and the heartfelt stories that inspired them . . .

• Heritage House doors will open at 6:30pm, with the concert getting underway promptly at 7pm.

• Admission to the concert is free.