Avatar: The Way of Water Returns to IMAX!

× Expand Disney, IMAX The sequel to James Cameron's Avatar returns in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens! See it all in breathtaking IMAX 3D for one week only starting October 3rd!

October 3 - October 8

Back on the big screen for one week only!

Avatar: The Way of Water is presented entirely in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens and will feature a variable framerate, switching between 24 and 48 frames per second.

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after events of the first film, this breathtaking new movie launches the story of the Sully family and introduces audiences to the majestic ocean tulkun.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.