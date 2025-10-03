Avatar: The Way of Water Returns to IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Disney, IMAX
The sequel to James Cameron's Avatar returns in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens! See it all in breathtaking IMAX 3D for one week only starting October 3rd!
October 3 - October 8
Back on the big screen for one week only!
Avatar: The Way of Water is presented entirely in IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio, offering up to 26% more picture than standard screens and will feature a variable framerate, switching between 24 and 48 frames per second.
Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after events of the first film, this breathtaking new movie launches the story of the Sully family and introduces audiences to the majestic ocean tulkun.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.