USAF Band of Mid-America USAF Band of Mid-America Chattanooga Concert Feb 14

This 90-minute concert will feature the unit's 45-member concert band and will honor our nation and its veterans, share stories of our heritage, and reflect on all that makes us flourish as individuals and as a country. This is a family-friendly, all-ages event. Admission to this performance is free and open to the public. Tickets are required. Please go to afbandtix.org for all ticket and show information.