Ayurveda for Women is an introductory journey into a personalized health program that all women can use to create balance in body and mind. Ayurvedic lifestyle, foods, herbs, and healing practices, transform, uplift, strengthen, and empower women to be the most authentic, healthiest version of themselves.

Ayurveda is the ‘science of life’. It originated in India thousands of years ago and is often thought of as the sister-science to yoga. It supports all aspects of womanhood, from the menstrual cycle to pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause, using various approaches that bring harmony and wholeness to body and mind.

In this class, you’ll learn about the Ayurvedic diet for women, supportive herbal waters you can make at home, healing self-massage, balancing body treatments, DIY remedies, and more.

Jennifer Maklan, LMT, is a Licensed Massage Therapist (TN) and an Ayurvedic Practitioner. She helps perimenopausal women achieve balance naturally. Using personalized lifestyle education, Ayurvedic massage, and body therapies, Jennifer introduces unique approaches that nourish, relax, and inspire. She sees clients in downtown Chattanooga, TN as well as online. Visit Perimenopause Massage Therapy & Ayurveda to learn more.

