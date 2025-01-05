× Expand Chattanooga Bach Choir Cantata Concert

The Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra, David Long artistic director and conductor, continues its 40th Season with a Cantata concert on Sunday, January 5 at 5 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 633 Douglas Street in Chattanooga. Tickets are $20 (Students with ID are free) and can be purchased at the door or in advance at: www.chattanoogabachchoir.org/.

For this concert, the Bach Choir presents two Cantatas for the season: “Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid” (“Ah God, how much heartbreak”), BWV 58, for the first Sunday after New Year’s Day; and “Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen” (“Dearest Emmanuel, leader of the righteous”), BWV 123, for the Feast of Epiphany. The program opens with Bach’s chorale prelude for organ, “Wir Christenleut” (“We Christian people now have Joy”), BWV 612. Featured soloists for this performance are: Janelle Wagoner, soprano; Doug Dodson, countertenor; Erik Gustafson, tenor; Matthew Hoch, bass; Karla Fowkes, organ; with Sheri Peck, violin and concertmaster.

David Long, comments, “In 2025 the Bach Choir is celebrating the 300th anniversary of Johann Sebastian Bach’s second year in his position as Thomaskantor, director of church music, in the city of Leipzig. For this New Year’s concert, we are performing two chorale cantatas composed for the season. “Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid” (“Ah God, how much heartbreak”), BWV 58, written for the Sunday after New Year’s Day, features soprano and bass soloists in a musical dialogue between the faithful soul and compassionate Savior expressed in extraordinarily rich detail and emotional range. “Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen” (“Dearest Emmanuel, leader of the righteous”), BWV 123, written for the Feast of Epiphany and first performed on January 6, 1725, makes use of the chorale melody throughout with Bach’s setting vividly expressing the text’s powerful imagery.”

“We are pleased to present these concerts featuring one of Bach’s over 200 cantatas for chorus, soloists and instruments and performed on or close to the specific liturgical day for which it was written. We hope these performances of Bach’s inspiring music will provide Chattanooga music lovers with an hour of beauty and respite on a Sunday afternoon.”