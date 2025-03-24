Back to Basics: A Grammar Refresher Course

× Expand Photo by Unseen Studio on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us for a not-so-intense grammar intensive, where we’ll review English language conventions and talk about how to correct some of the most common writing mistakes. We’ll cover grammar fundamentals that are commonly tested on standardized exams, including parts of speech, subject-verb agreement, sentence structure, punctuation, and more. Anyone is welcome to take part in this workshop, whether you’re preparing for an upcoming test, wanting to improve your writing, or hoping to strengthen your English language skills. Just bring yourself and your attentive mind!

About the teacher:

Tory Irmeger (she/her) is an East Tennessee native who has called the Chattanooga area home for seven years. She is a writer and editor whose work has appeared in CityScope Magazine, HealthScope Magazine, YNST Magazine, and more. When she’s not working her day job, you’ll find her trying her hand at crafts like costuming and historic dress, textile creation, medieval calligraphy, and manuscript illumination. Her goal in all creative pursuits is not to achieve perfection, but to widely explore new perspectives with a little bit of curiosity, empathy, and good humor. As an educator, she hopes to bolster the curiosity and confidence of each individual she works with.