Chattanooga Dance Theatre
Back to Dance Party!
Join our first social event of the year!
Free for all who come!
There will be food, crafts, games, special performances by En L Aire Company, and The Batterie Dance Store!
to
Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Chattanooga Dance Theatre
Back to Dance Party!
Join our first social event of the year!
Free for all who come!
There will be food, crafts, games, special performances by En L Aire Company, and The Batterie Dance Store!
Concerts & Live MusicDrumming Bird & Andrew Montana
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & ExhibitionsCreating Waves With Wax
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family MarketsClearStory Arts Two Year Anniversary Artwork Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsTanglewood at Whiskey Cowgirl
-
Education & Learning Kids & Family OutdoorLearn to Outdoor Rock Climb with Chattanooga Guided Adventures
-
Theater & DanceBeg I Bachata Dance Course- SATURDAYS
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsSavannah Rae at Whiskey Cowgirl
-
Food & Drink Kids & Family MarketsNational Farmers Market Week
-
Concerts & Live MusicLisa Reeves
-
Concerts & Live MusicRichard Daigle at1885 Ooltewah
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & DrinkLunch and Learn
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.