Back to Dance Party

to

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

Join our first social event of the year!

Free for all who come!

There will be food, crafts, games, special performances by En L Aire Company, and The Batterie Dance Store!

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
