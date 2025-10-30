Back to the Future - 40th Anniversary in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

October 30 - November 2

Back To The Future is coming to IMAX on October 30 for the 40th anniversary!

When teenager Marty McFly is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown, he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future—and leave him trapped in the past.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details and questions.

Info

Film
8002620695
