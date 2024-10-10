Backpacking 101

× Expand Four Bridges Outfitters Logo

We will be teaching a class on all things backpacking. In this course we will cover how to plan for a backpacking trip, what gear you will need to be prepared for a trip, how to properly fit a backpack and much more. This class is $20, but we don't want the cost to prevent you from participating, so PLEASE shoot us a DM if that's out of your budget. Please join us at the store on October 10th for our second class of the year!