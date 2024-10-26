× Expand WaterWays Bacterium Scarium Flyer with instructions on how to take a water sample

Join the local water quality nonprofit, WaterWays for a thrilling Bacterium Scarium event that dives into the eerie depths of our local waters!

On Saturday, October 26, from 6:00 to 9:30 PM at Clever Alehouse (2122 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415), participants are asked to bring their own water samples from nearby creeks, streams, and the river to be tested for the creepy common bacteria, E. Coli. You can pick up water sampling containers and instructions from the Gear Closet (305 Signal Mountain Road) anytime during business hours before Bacterium Scarium.

But that’s not all! Get ready for a frightfully fun costume contest featuring categories for best adult costume, best kids’ costume, best couples costume, and best pet costume. And don’t miss Creature Comforts’ special tap takeover!

This event is free and open to the public. All ages and pets are welcome!