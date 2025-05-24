× Expand Bad Moon Riders/The GEM Theatre Bad Moon Riders

Make plans to be at The GEM when Bad Moon Riders perform on Saturday, May 24 at 7:30pm. Bad Moon Riders: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival is a high-energy tribute band dedicated to celebrating the music of the iconic rock group, Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). With a deep respect for the original recordings, the band delivers spot-on renditions of CCR's greatest hits, including "Born on the Bayou," "Down on the Corner," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" Known for their faithful attention to the signature swamp rock sound and raw vocals of John Fogerty, Bad Moon Riders take their audiences on a nostalgic journey through the heart of classic American rock. Their performances capture the essence of CCR’s unique blend of roots rock, blues, and country, transporting fans back to the late '60s and early '70s. Tickets are $39-$46; reserved seating is recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.