× Expand G2G Salsa Baila con Sabor

Attention all dance enthusiasts!

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and Cumbia experience, search no more! Our monthly event is tailor-made for you, the dancer. With a vibrant crowd of 100+ of Chattanooga’s finest, this party is an absolute must-attend!

Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced dancer, we welcome you to join our thriving dance community!

Hoping to dance later into the night? Stay after our event ends for Cabanas weekly Latin Night!

3rd Saturday of Every Month

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Cabanas Night Club

1800 Rossville Ave #110

Chattanooga, TN

$10 Entry | 21+

Full Bar | Great drinks!