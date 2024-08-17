Baila con Sabor @ Cabanas Night Club
to
Cabanas Night Club 1800 Rossville Ave. Suite 110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
G2G Salsa
Baila con Sabor @ Cabanas Night Club
🎶Attention all dance enthusiasts! 🎶
If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and Cumbia experience, search no more! Our monthly event is tailor-made for you, the dancer. With a vibrant crowd of 100+ of Chattanooga’s finest, this party is an absolute must-attend!
Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced dancer, we welcome you to join our thriving dance community!
📢 Need to learn some basic steps? We will be offering a complimentary beginner lesson at 7:30pm!
📆3rd Saturday of Every Month
⏰8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Cabanas Night Club
1800 Rossville Ave #110
Chattanooga, TN
💃$10 Entry | 21+
🕺🏽Full Bar | Great drinks!