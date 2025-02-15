× Expand G2G Salsa Baila con Sabor @ Cabanas Night Club

🎶Attention all dance enthusiasts! 🎶

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and Cumbia experience, search no more! Our monthly event is tailor-made for you, the dancer. With a vibrant crowd of 100+ of Chattanooga’s finest, this party is an absolute must-attend!

Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced dancer, we welcome you to join our thriving dance community!

📢 Need to learn some basic steps? We will be offering a complimentary beginner lesson at 7:30pm!

📆3rd Saturday of Every Month

⏰8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Cabanas Night Club

1800 Rossville Ave #110

Chattanooga, TN

💃$10 Entry | 21+

🕺🏽Full Bar | Great drinks!