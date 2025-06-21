Baila con Sabor @ Cabanas Night Club

× Expand Owned by G2G Salsa G2G Salsa

🎶 Chattanooga—We’re Back! 🎶

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Guest DJs Bori (Memphis) & Chinita (Atlanta) bringing the best of Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, and Cumbia to keep you dancing all night long!

If you're searching for Chattanooga’s top Latin dance experience—this is it! With 100+ dancers every month and an energy-packed crowd, Baila con Sabor is the place to be.

All levels welcome—from beginners to seasoned pros.

New to dancing? Join us for a FREE beginner lesson at 7:30 PM!

Event Time:

⏰8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Cabanas Night Club

1800 Rossville Ave #110

Chattanooga, TN

💃$10 Entry | 21+

🕺🏽Full Bar | Great drinks!