× Expand Kat Friedmann The Banshees with Lillian at Songbirds on 5/24

The Banshees, formed in March of 2023, are an innovative indie rock band who draw on influences from their past and formative years. Songwriter John Daly moved to the United States from his native Tipperary, Ireland in 2006. He took with him a catalogue of songs, eventually continuing to write songs while in the US. Through the certainty of chance, he happened upon Jeff Grizzard (lead guitar/vocals), Brandon McDaniel (bass), Grant Fletcher (drums), and Phil Moody (keys) while buzzing around the Chattanooga, Tennessee music scene. Daly and Grizzard discovered a musical chemistry together and brought songs to Brandon and Grant and a spark lit the fire. Later, Phil Moody came in on piano/keyboards and the second chapter of The Banshees was written. “On The Bridge” was the band’s debut single to be followed by “For What It’s Worth” in the summer of 2024.

With support from Lillian (Chattanooga, TN)!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $15