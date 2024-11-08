× Expand Barking Legs Fringe Barking-Legs-Fringe-Purple-Logo (IG) - 1 Join us for the Barking Legs Fringe Fest November 8 & 9

Barking Legs Theater is excited to announce we’re hosting Chattanooga’s very first fringe festival! This 2-day fest is packed with over 20 performing arts events, from dance, music, comedy, theatre, improv, cabaret, puppetry and more. We’re unleashing performances across the Barking Legs main stage, garden, parking lot and the Elks Lodge to bring you the biggest weekend of new & original performances by local artists. Plus, you can get in on the action. During our Fringification events, you’re invited to join our artists as they share their talents with you. And, we have special interactive events and activities just for the kiddos.

P.S. We’ll also have “Wild Card” events. So expect the unexpected!

Stay tuned for the full lineup… coming soon.

When: November 8th & 9th 2024 from 5 to 10:30 PM

Where: Barking Legs Theater & The Elks Lodge

Tickets:

$27 for 1 Performance

$47 for Day Pass

$87 for Weekend Pass