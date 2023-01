× Expand Bode Chattanooga The Barking Lot

Bode Chattanooga presents “The Barking Lot,” the ultimate Valentine’s doggy date at their newly opened garage space, Oscar’s, on Saturday, February 11. Featuring live music, doggy treats, themed cocktails and a chance to win free cocktails and a gift card to spoil your pet at the Chattagroomer, join Bode in celebrating the paw-fect Valentine’s Day from noon to 6 p.m.