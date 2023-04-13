Barron Wilson on the Patio

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

You know what makes Friday evenings even better? Live music! Local musician, Barron Wilson will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing all your easy listening favorites.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Barron Wilson on the Patio - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Barron Wilson on the Patio - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Barron Wilson on the Patio - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Barron Wilson on the Patio - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 ical

Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

March 4, 2023

Sunday

March 5, 2023

Monday

March 6, 2023

Tuesday

March 7, 2023

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Friday

March 10, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours