× Expand The Enterprise Center Basecamp June 2025 - 1 Basecamp: Summer Edition - Innovating Together

Join us for Basecamp: Summer Edition, a day of coworking, culture, and creative collaboration in the heart of Chattanooga. This event invites everyone from creatives and remote workers to community leaders, professionals and interns to plug into the city’s innovation ecosystem.

Enjoy a relaxed morning of coffee and networking, two dynamic panels featuring leaders in sports, tourism, and public programming, and an afternoon wellness experience filled with art, movement, and community engagement.

Register: Bit.ly/BasecampSummer

Schedule:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Coworking + Coffee + Community Networking

Start your morning at the Choo Choo Courtyard with free coffee, ambient music, and the perfect atmosphere for meaningful connections.

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Panel 1: The Business of Sports & Tourism

Explore how local teams and tourism institutions fuel Chattanooga’s energy and civic pride.

Moderator: Malcolm Harris

Panelists: Chattanooga Lookouts, Chattanooga Football Club, Chattanooga Tourism Co.

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Lunch Break

Order ahead from local Choo Choo favorites:

STIR:

Frothy Monkey:

Nic & Norman’s:

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM

Panel 2: Summer in the City

Learn how accessible, inclusive public programming helps build stronger communities.

Panelists: River City Company, Chattanooga Presents, Hamilton County Parks & Rec

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Skate & Create: Wellness Session @ Skate Station

Open skate session

Massage chairs & hydration lounge

Music & co-working

Chill zones for connection + reflection

Who Should Attend:

Remote & hybrid workers

Young professionals & Interns

Creative entrepreneurs & freelancers

Program partners, nonprofits & city stakeholders

Transportation:

Take the free electric shuttle to the Choo Choo or park in the CARTA garage next door.

Cost: Free with registration