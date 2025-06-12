Basecamp: Summer Edition - Innovating Together
to
Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Enterprise Center
Join us for Basecamp: Summer Edition, a day of coworking, culture, and creative collaboration in the heart of Chattanooga. This event invites everyone from creatives and remote workers to community leaders, professionals and interns to plug into the city’s innovation ecosystem.
Enjoy a relaxed morning of coffee and networking, two dynamic panels featuring leaders in sports, tourism, and public programming, and an afternoon wellness experience filled with art, movement, and community engagement.
Register: Bit.ly/BasecampSummer
Schedule:
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Coworking + Coffee + Community Networking
Start your morning at the Choo Choo Courtyard with free coffee, ambient music, and the perfect atmosphere for meaningful connections.
11:00 AM – 11:45 AM
Panel 1: The Business of Sports & Tourism
Explore how local teams and tourism institutions fuel Chattanooga’s energy and civic pride.
Moderator: Malcolm Harris
Panelists: Chattanooga Lookouts, Chattanooga Football Club, Chattanooga Tourism Co.
12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Lunch Break
Order ahead from local Choo Choo favorites:
STIR:
Frothy Monkey:
Nic & Norman’s:
12:30 PM – 1:15 PM
Panel 2: Summer in the City
Learn how accessible, inclusive public programming helps build stronger communities.
Panelists: River City Company, Chattanooga Presents, Hamilton County Parks & Rec
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Skate & Create: Wellness Session @ Skate Station
Open skate session
Massage chairs & hydration lounge
Music & co-working
Chill zones for connection + reflection
Who Should Attend:
Remote & hybrid workers
Young professionals & Interns
Creative entrepreneurs & freelancers
Program partners, nonprofits & city stakeholders
Transportation:
Take the free electric shuttle to the Choo Choo or park in the CARTA garage next door.
Cost: Free with registration