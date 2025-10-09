Basecamp X CHA Hip-Hop Week

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Basecamp x CHA Hip-Hop Week: Career Fair & Employer Panel

📅 Thursday, October 9, 2025 | ⏰ 9 AM–3 PM

📍 Choo Choo Gardens | 🎟️ Free with registration

Join The Enterprise Center for a full day of networking, inspiration, and opportunity at Basecamp x CHA Hip-Hop Week. The event features morning networking + coffee, an Employer Opportunities Panel with leaders from local employers, and an afternoon Career Fair connecting attendees with Chattanooga’s hiring partners. Open to students, professionals, and creatives looking to grow their careers.

Register: bit.ly/HipHopBasecamp

Business & Career, Education & Learning
