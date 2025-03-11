Basic Cake Decorating: St. Patty's Edition

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Learn how to decorate basic cakes with a St. Patty's twist at our fun and interactive class!

Unleash your inner cake artist with this class! Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this class covers essential techniques to create beautifully decorated cakes.

What You'll Learn:

Crumb Coating: Master the art of applying a thin layer of frosting to seal in crumbs and create a smooth surface for decorating.

Leveling the Cake: Learn how to level your cakes for a professional finish.

Buttercream Techniques: Discover the secrets to making and working with buttercream.

Filling Piping Bags: Get hands-on experience filling and using piping bags for precise decorating.

Stacking and Filling: Understand the process of stacking and filling layers for a stable, delicious cake.

Final Buttercream Coat: Perfect the final coat of buttercream for a flawless finish.

Buttercream Designs: Explore various buttercream designs to add beautiful decorations to your cakes.

Everyone will receive a two-layer freshly baked cake to take home and enjoy (or share!).

Please note: Tickets sales end 48 hour in advance.

About the teacher:

Marckita Wilkes is a third generation baker. She has been a full time baker since 2019. She inherited the family baking recipes from her late mother and grandmother. She took a basic decorating course in 2016 and has self taught everything else she knows about baking.