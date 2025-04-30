Basics of Machine Sewing: Make Your Own Reusable Snack Pouch
to
The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
via The Chattery
Have you always wanted to know a few basics of machine sewing so you could make something simple?
Then this is your class! Come and learn the basics of how a sewing machine works, and at the same time, make a reusable snack pouch that you will take home!
You will learn how to:
Thread the machine and bobbin (what is a bobbin?)
Set your stitch length
Adjust your stitches
Use the foot pedal
Thread and change the needle
Sew straight and curved lines, using seam allowances
Read a simple pattern
Find the grainline in a piece of fabric
Use basic sewing tools and techniques
Supplies: Machines, all necessary equipment and supplies are provided. Just bring yourself!
Please note: Space is limited.
About the instructor:
Kristen Bragdon has a love of all things creative! She started sewing at an early age and continued on to study Fashion Design at Ryerson University in Toronto. She then continued her studies in Textiles at North Carolina State University and has since worked in the Fabric and Carpet industries for 15 years.
After her daughters were born, she began Freelance work in Carpet and Textile Design, Architectural and Interior Design, and engaged in Arts Education. She also enjoys planning epic Birthday Parties and making Halloween Costumes with (and for) her girls.
She is passionate about making and creating in many forms, but her first love was sewing, and she would like to share some of her experience and knowledge with those who want to learn this craft. She, her husband, their two girls (and a crazy dog) live here in Chattanooga.